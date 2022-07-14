SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The four people charged with trying to bribe former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan will now go to trial in March 2023.

Michael McClain, ex-ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore, former lobbyist John Hooker, and ex-City Club president Jay Doherty are accused in the case.

They allegedly arranged for allies and associates of Madigan to land jobs, contracts, and money to influence the former Speaker in Springfield.

The trial was originally set to begin in September 2022 but would have conflicted with singer R. Kelly’s upcoming sexual abuse trial.

Madigan and McClain were also indicted on separate racketeering counts that include the alleged ComEd scheme.

They deny the accusations and are awaiting trial.