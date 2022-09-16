WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County is asking for residents’ help to solve crimes, and they are giving out free Ring video doorbell cameras to do just that.

The County is using some of its American Rescue Plan money to by the cameras for some residents. More than 600 will be available on a first come, first serve basis. Anyone who gets a camera must agree to share recorded video with the Sheriff’s Office.

It also includes one year of video storage subscription, but it is then up to the resident to pay the $40 yearly fee for that service. Anyone living in District 4, 10, 11 and 15 can get a camera. The County is looking into getting more in the future.

There will be an informational meeting for those who live in Districts 15, 11, 10 and four on Tuesday, September 20 at 6 p.m. at Broadway Covenant Church, 3525 Broadway in Rockford. County Board members as well as the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office will be on hand to discuss the program and answer any

questions.