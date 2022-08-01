FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport man has been accused of causing a crash while under the influence that killed another person.

It happened on Saturday in the 13500 block of Freeport Road around 10:13 p.m. according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department. Officers arrived to find a white Ford F150 on its roof in the middle of the road and a maroon Chrysler Grand Caravan in the ditch. The Chrysler’s driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford, 63-year-old Billy R. Adams of Freeport, was not injured in the accident. He has been charged with Aggravated DUI causing of death, Driving While Under the Influence and Leaving the Scene of the Accident. He is currently being held in the Winnebago County Jail.

A passenger in the Chyrsler was airlifted from the scene to a local hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.