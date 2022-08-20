POPLAR GROVE, Ill. (WTVO) — A resident with a sinkhole in her backyard has people rallying to help.

A community organization has stepped in since she can not do it on her own. People went out to an ice cream social in Downtown Poplar Grove to raise money for the Lions Club, who will hire professional contractors to fix the hazard.

The Lions Club is a service club that helps with community projects like this one. The president of the organization thinks that it is important to get involved.

“There’s a lot of good service clubs out there, and every town has needs,” said Gleen Herrmann. “Get involved.”

More information on Poplar Grove’s Lions Club can be found on their Facebook page.