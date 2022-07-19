CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has tested positive for COVID-19 during a routine screening after coming in contact with several people who also tested positive, his staff said Tuesday.

Pritzker is said to be experiencing mild symptoms and has been prescribed the anti-viral medication Paxlovid.

The governor is said to be working from home, and says he is fully vaccinated and double boosted.

COVID-19 cases are rising again across Illinois as hospitals admit patients at the highest rate since February.

The state’s Department of Public Health reported that more than 1,300 people are hospitalized with the virus. That is more than double the number from mid-April.