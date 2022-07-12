KENDALL COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — A raffle by the Kendall County Republican party is drawing criticism.

The raffle is a chance to get one of four guns, an AR-15 style rifle among them. It is similar to the gun used in the High Park Fourth of July parade attack.

The local Democratic party chair said she was stunned to hear that guns were being raffled to help raise funds for the GOP. Local Republicans said that guns are not the issue when it comes to gun violence.

Democrats, meanwhile, said that the GOP should reconsider moving ahead with the event.

“Every time there’s gun violence, they want to make an issue of the Second Amendment, but it’s really about the criminals and the violence that’s pervaded our society,” said Jim Marter, Kendall County’s Republican Party chair.

“I think out of consideration and respect for all the communities involved, the best thing to do at this time would be to cancel that raffle,” countered Brooke Shanley, Kendall County’s Democratic Party chair.

Republicans said that they have been promoting the event for quite some time and have no plans to cancel it. Instead, the believe that attacks by Democrats will help Republicans sell more raffle tickets.