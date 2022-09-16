CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Vice President Kamala Harris visited Chicago on Friday.

It came after some Congressional Republicans introduced a national abortion ban. Harris chose to come to Illinois because of the state’s strong protections.

The timing of the proposal was the surprising part for pro-choice advocates, as they were saying for months that a proposal like this would happened. However, they expected it to come after the election, especially if Republicans gained control of the legislature.

The proposal from Senator Lindsay Graham got mixed reception from even Republicans in D.C., but Harris came to Illinois to use it as a rallying cry for Democrats, hoping it will help drive even more turnout.

“We must agree that the women of America have the ability to exercise their own judgment in making decisions about their own body, and the government should not be making that decision for her,” Harris said.

The Illinois GOP tried to change the conversation of the Vice President’s visit. The party tried in a statement to shift to the topic of inflation and crime, the two main topics that Republicans are using to try and drive a turnout at the polls.

They said that “instead of ducking and deflecting, the vice president need to answer questions regarding the Biden administration’s role in fueling the inflation crisis, and where she stands on Governor Pritzker and Mayor Lightfoot’s failure to keep our communities safe.”