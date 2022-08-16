HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Highland Park City Council unanimously approved a resolution calling for state and federal action on assault weapons and related gear.

The resolution urges lawmakers in Springfield and Washington to ban the manufacture, purchase, sale, possession and use of semi-automatic weapons, high-capacity ammunition cartridges and magazines and body armor.

Activists have been working around the clock since the Fourth of July massacre at Highland Park’s parade.

“The U.S senate needs to vote on the assault weapons ban that is currently sitting on their desk, and here in Illinois we’re hoping to see a package of gun violence prevention legislation that passes this winter,” said activist Rachel Jacoby.

Highland Park has had its own assault weapon ban in place since 2013.