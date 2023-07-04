HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — The Fourth of July holiday takes on a different meaning for the Highland Park community this year. One year after a shooter took seven lives at the city’s annual parade, community members are planning to honor the seven people who were killed and reclaim the space to move forward.

In collaboration with the park district, the city is hosting a series of events Tuesday aimed at giving people “an opportunity to engage with the day and gather as a community in the way that feels most comfortable to them,” city communications manager Amanda Bennett said. The city approached the event planning with a trauma-informed perspective, Bennett said.

For one survivor, Zoe Pawelczak, feeling most comfortable spending the Fourth of July this year means visiting a friend in New Mexico, and getting out in nature, to avoid large firework displays. Those loud booms, and even the smell of smoke, can trigger her into a panic attack. So can large crowds. Reports of mass shootings. She even had to modify her favorite meal at Taco Bell — because the color red in hot sauce packets suddenly turned into an ominous association with what she describes as a bloody “battle zone” she witnessed while running for her life with her father, Scott Vanden-Heuvel.

Pawelczak was about to start a graduate program in speech and language pathology before the event took place. The aftermath caused her to be diagnosed with PTSD, and struggling to get out of bed.

“I no longer feel free anywhere. Anywhere I go experience the worst day of my life,” she says.

She adopted a service dog, Ziggy, to help her get outside and keep her focused on embarking on academic pursuits in North Carolina. Pawelczak says she felt alienated settling down in a new home that was distanced far from the Highland Park community — and Ziggy helped become that safe space.

“He would do tapping to help me calm down when I was having triggers or bad flashbacks. And he would guide me,” Pawelczak said.

She’s also raising awareness of how some people’s interactions with her animal caused more damage, adding she’s experienced “microaggressions” at least ten times of people questioning whether she was in need of a service dog.

“So much education needs to be done on disability awareness as a society. When you’re experiencing a disability…physical or mental health It’s draining to educate others on that while also having to grapple with the disability itself,” she said.

Her animal recently passed away before the Fourth of July — a loss Pawelczak says makes her feel extra vulnerable. But she’s thankful for the support system of her father, friends, and an upcoming free tattoo session that she hopes will give her a sense of ownership over the situation. Her father has already gotten the same design inked on his arm, and she says it provides him comfort to have a symbol of strength to look at all the time.

Pawelczak says she constantly experiences vivid nightmares. But on the evening of July 2nd, she was able to sleep well.

“When I have a lot of nightmares, it taints the whole day. The other night the dreams were so wonderfully boring. I think I went shopping and bought myself a dress. It’s like extra fuel for the following day. Right now I’m hearing fireworks in the distance and I’m not having a panic attack cause July 1st I was. Right now I’m ok. I’ve got that extra fuel to rationally think through this…I’m not in danger. I’m okay,” she said.

Vanden-Heuvel is staying in Illinois and planning to take part in the Highland Park community walk, followed by a concert featuring the Sunshine Band in Elk Grove Village.

During the community’s events, media helicopters are not permitted to fly overhead to capture footage; reporters are asked not to film in areas touched by gun violence, and to avoid running footage of last year’s event to avoid re-traumatizing participants.

Security is tight: Attendees must register prior to each event and show a QR code to enter the secured event space. Those who are not comfortable attending in person may watch the events via Zoom.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.