HIGHLAND PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — A group of mothers from Highland Park and other suburbs will be marching on the Capitol Wednesday, calling for gun control.

More than 500 parents are expected to attend the event, which is being billed as “March Fourth, Enough.” They will be calling for a nationwide ban on assault weapons.

The march was spearheaded by Winnetka resident Kitty Brandtner. She was watching a Fourth of July parade in her town as the Highland Park rampage was unfolding.

“We didn’t know what to do. So, we cried for a day. I asked my husband to move to Canada and he said, ‘Kitty, we just can’t run,’ and I said, ‘what can we do,'” Brandtner said. “And, so, I posted something on Instagram on Tuesday night at 8 p.m. and I awoke to hundreds of supportive responses saying, ‘let’s go to DC together.’ So, here we are.”

A GoFundMe page for the march has raised more than $200,000. Some of the money will go towards travel expenses for survivors from Highland Park and Uvalde, Texas.