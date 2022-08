ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — More than 13,000 pounds of Chicago’s Home Run Pizzas are being pulled from store shelves over fears they may contain metal pieces.

The USDA says the brand’s “Deluxe” pizzas are included in the recall.

The pizzas were produced on June 6th have a “best by” date of December 3rd printed on the label.

So far, there have been no reports of people getting sick.

More information on the recall can be found here.