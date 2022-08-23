(WTVO) — Snapchat has reached a settlement with the State of Illinois after being accused of violating the Biometric Information Privacy Act (BIPA) by collecting users’ biometric data, using its “Lenses” and “Filters,” without their consent.

According to the Chicago Tribune, the lawsuit was filed in May, and on Monday, a $35 million settlement has been reached in the case. A final hearing is scheduled for November to determine the final amount.

Residents can submit a claim through a settlement website by November 5th, 2022. Eligible residents include anyone who used Snapchat Lenses or Filters between November 17th, 2015 and now.

Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act prohibits companies from collecting biometric data, such as face or fingerprints without explicit consent. Most recently, Facebook paid Illinois users as part of a $650 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit.

Microsoft, Amazon, and Google are also among the companies accused of violating the law.

How much an eligible individual can receive will depend on how many users submit a claim and are approved to receive a settlement.

