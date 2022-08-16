HANNA CITY, Ill. (WTVO) — New details were released on Tuesday about the small plane crash that killed two people over the weekend.

The single-engine aircraft was flying in from Santa Fe, New Mexico, when it went down on Illinois Route 116 in Hanna City, west of Peoria. An initial report from federal investigators revealed that the plane had engine issues and the pilot tried to land on the highway.

The pilot and passenger killed were husband and wife James and Lisa Evanson. James was flying the plane. The 75-year-old was a helicopter pilot in Vietnam. He earned several honors, including the Bronze Star.