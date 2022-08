SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois’ Attorney General is leading a push to extend and expand the “Education Loan Forgiveness Program.”

Borrowers who work in the public sector are entitled to debt relief under the program, but millions of people said that they have not been able to access this because the program is difficult to navigate.

Twenty states, including Illinois, want the Biden administration to expand the program, giving borrowers more time to apply.