SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul reportedly wants a rehearing after the Illinois Commerce Commission ordered ComEd to refund customers $38 million.

The Citizens Utility Board is joining the call, claiming that ComEd used “accounting tricks” when the utility firm paid a $200 million fine tied to a federal court case involving a scandal. That resulted in ComEd collecting an extra $7 million from customers.

Customers would receive an extra $5 in refunds if approved. ComEd disagreed and said that it met its obligation with the Commerce Commission.