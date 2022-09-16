KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — The Kankakee County State’s Attorney filed a lawsuit Friday claiming that the SAFE-T Act is unconstitutional.

The Democrat is arguing that cash bail can not be eliminated in the state without a state-wide vote. It is another argument against the state’s “Criminal Justice Reform Law.” Republicans also continued their attacks on the bill labeling certain crimes as “non-detainable offenses” despite the law never establishing any crimes as non-detainable.

A judge can require someone to be detained for any felony under the SAFE-T Act if prosecutors can prove one of three things; must either have to be judged as a significant threat to safety of the community, a flight risk or have to have violated conditions of release.

“Public safety is our greatest responsibility in the State of Illinois. Governor Pritzker and the Democrats have abandoned that,” they said. “This law does not enumerate any non-detectable offenses, it does not create non-detectable offenses, what he’s doing is finding the most egregious way to read this law in order to strum up fear.”

Cash bail not get eliminated until January 1 and lawmakers are scheduled to return in November. Pritzker and several of the bills sponsors have said that their are changes that can be made to the law, but no details about what exactly they could change.