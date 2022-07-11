SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering and Governor JB Pritzker are not the only lawmakers in Illinois calling for a ban on assault rifles.

The issue is getting more attention with lawmakers in the state. Forty-nine House Democrats have signed as co-sponsors to a bill from earlier this year that would ban assault rifles.

The bill has had some trouble getting traction, but more lawmakers are getting on board after the Highland Park shooting.

“It’s symbolic to a certain degree, because we’re sending a strong message with that many co-sponsors that we stand unified,” said State Representative La Shawn Ford (D) of Chicago. “But, the work continues as we negotiate a a final bill.”