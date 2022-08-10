SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A federal judge is holding the Illinois Department of Corrections in contempt of court after they failed to create a plan to improve healthcare conditions in prisons during the last four years.

The state was ordered in 2018 to create a plan to improve healthcare conditions in Illinois prisons. However, a new report from the Federal Court Monitor found that the state not only did not finish the report, but also that IDOC medical personnel is extremely understaffed.

Governor JB Pritzker agrees, but he said that the state is making strides.

“We haven’t solved every problem for our health care within the prison systems, but we made progress and we have a plan that’s submitted before the court,” Pritzker said.

The Court Monitor’s report conflicts with the governor’s statement. In fact, the very first line of the summary reads “there is a wide gap between what IDOC believes it has accomplished and the findings of the Monitor.”