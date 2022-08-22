CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WTVO) — Electric cars are becoming more popular on the road, and that can mean more dangers for first and second responders who may not know how to handle them.

That is why GM went to the Illinois Fire Service Institute to create a training class. The instructors worked with GM engineers to cover everything a first responder would need to know to be safe around an electric car in an emergency.

They said that it is important to stay up to date as new technology hits the road.

“There will be more electric vehicles on our roads and first and second responders will be responding to those emergencies both at home and on the street. So our ability to create awareness in operations training for those first responders along with a big companies like GM is very beneficial for us and beneficial to the public,” one instructor said.

The class will be offered to first responders for free across the U.S.