SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Tuesday was “Agriculture Day” at the Illinois State Fair, and Governor JB Pritzker was at the State Fairgrounds to kick things off.

Farmers got the chance to lobby to a room full of lawmakers about what they want to see in the next year at the “Agriculture Day Breakfast.” High gas prices, spiking fertilizer costs and across-the-board inflation increased costs for farmers across the state this year.

Many said that education, immediate and long-term legislation is needed to keep Illinois’ crop and livestock industries growing.