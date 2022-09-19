SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker picked up another endorsement Monday.

The Laborer’s International Union of North America joined Pritzker at a news conference to endorse his reelection bid. The group said that they endorsed the governor because of his support for labor unions.

Senate Republican candidate Kathy Salvi also received an endorsement from the Fraternal Order of Police. Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey will be in Rockford on Tuesday, The downstate farmer and his running mate are holding a meet and greet at Midway Village, 6799 Guilford Rd., from 6-7 p.m. and is free.