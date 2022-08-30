(WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker joined Planned Parenthood leadership on Tuesday to continue putting a focus on abortion going into the November election.

Pritzker said that abortion is a central issue in a number of races. Abortion is now banned in 16 states.

Planned Parenthood Illinois said that they have seen patients from 20 different states coming to the state for care.

“This can all be taken away,” Pritzker said. “If we don’t reelect a pro-choice legislature, and yes, a pro-choice governor, Illinois could easily end up like one of our neighboring anti-choice states.”

Pritzker promised a special legislative session to increase abortion access in Illinois, but that has not happened so far.