ROCK ISLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Governor JB Pritzker marked the Labor Day holiday by attending the “Salute to Labor” picnic in Rock Island County.

He said that he is pushing for expanded workers rights in Illinois, with fair wage and benefits in a safe workspace.

“Having an amendment to our constitution that guarantees those rights so that, God forbid, somebody becomes governor, or the legislator turns anti-worker, that their rights will be codified in Illinois law,” Pritzker said.

Republican GOP candidate and State Senator Darren Bailey, meanwhile, celebrated the holiday weekend by marching in several parades. He tweeted photos from Sunday’s parade in Robbins, where he met with local leaders.