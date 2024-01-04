(WTVO) — Taxes are often a source of discontent among Illinoisans. The state has some of the highest average property and sales tax rates in the U.S., according to AARP.

A recent report isn’t going to quell those complaints, either. Illinois residents paid the highest state and local taxes for wireless cell phone service in the country, according to tax policy nonprofit Tax Foundation.

Cell phone tax data was calculated using taxes, fees and government surcharges on wireless service. In total, Illinois had the highest tax rate at 33.8%. Idaho had the lowest total cell phone taxes, with a rate of just 13.7%.

Higher taxes have lead to higher cell phone bills, according to the Tax Foundation. Chicago residents paid the highest “per-line” tax among all cities studied.

“In Chicago, a family of four paying $100 per month for taxable wireless services would pay about $34 per month (over $400 per year) in state and local taxes on wireless services. That same family in Baltimore would pay almost $340 in state and local wireless taxes annually,” the foundation’s report found.

The state allows local per-line taxes of $5.00 per line in Chicago. Overall, Illinois allows local governments to impose up to a 7% tax on wireless services, third only to California (up to 11%) and Washington (up to 9%).

The foundation also notes that wireless services taxes are regressive, meaning they negatively impact low-income taxpayers more than high-income taxpayers.

“Low-income households spend a greater percentage of their budgets on wireless services than high-income households. Therefore, low-income households also spend a greater percentage of their budgets on wireless services taxes.”