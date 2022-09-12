CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois taxpayers will begin seeing income and property tax rebates appearing in their mailboxes or by direct deposit, starting this week.

The rebate payments, which will take at least eight weeks to be issued in total, will be sent automatically to Illinois residents who filed 2021 state income taxes and claimed a property tax credit. Those who have not filed can still access the rebates after completing additional filing.

“This $1.8 billion in tax relief is possible because Democrats balanced the budget, eliminated the bill backlog, funded schools, fixed roads – and through responsible financial decision-making – still found ourselves with a one-time surplus,” said Gov. JB Pritzker. “There are those who might have sent those funds straight back into the pockets of the 1 percent and big corporations instead of to working families, but that’s not what good government does.”

Individuals who made less than $200,000 in 2021 and are not claimed as a dependent on another return will receive $50 rebates. Couples filing jointly with incomes under $400,000 will receive $100. Tax return filers will also receive $100 per dependent they claimed on their 2021 taxes, up to three dependents.

The State of Illinois is also providing property tax rebates for eligible homeowners in an amount equal to the property tax credit they qualified for on their 2021 returns, up to a maximum of $300. The rebate is not allowed if a taxpayer’s adjusted gross income for the taxable year exceeds $500,000 for returns with a federal filing status of married filing jointly or $250,000 for all other returns.

IDOR will certify the list of eligible taxpayers and the rebates will be issued by the Comptroller’s Office. Though the 2021 tax deadline was April 18, all qualified income tax filers who file on or before October 17, 2022, will be eligible for rebate payments.

More details about how to claim rebate checks: