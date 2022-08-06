SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some Illinois schoolkids have their back-to-school shopping done for free thanks to Walmart.

Three locations in Springfield came together to fund school supply shopping sprees for 30 students. They also donated money to four local elementary schools.

One principal plans to use the money to buy supplies for art and music classes.

“When they’re excited to come back to school with the things that they have for school, then that’s going to make them even more excited to get back into the building,” said Principal Stephanie McCorkle of Black Hawk Elementary School.

McCorckle thinks that new school supplies, especially ones that feature characters and designs, energize students for the start of the school year.