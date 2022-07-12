WASHINGTON (WTVO) — Illinois’ lieutenant governor was in Washington on Tuesday to testify about the end of Roe v. Wade.

Juliana Stratton told the Senate committee that the Supreme Court decision has sent America down a dark path that will affect every state. She said it will force women to choose between unwanted pregnancies, unsafe abortion methods or expensive travel across state lines.

Stratton sited a study that predicts it will lead to an increase in pregnancy-related deaths by 30% for Black women and 20% for Hispanic women.

“Because of the history of systemic racism, we know that inequities are amplified with the Black and Latinx communities,” Stratton said. “A post-Roe America will be devastating for Black women, who’s maternal mortality rate is already two to three times higher than that of white women, because of structural racism and misogyny.”

Senator Dick Durbin, who chairs the committee, also painted a grim picture.

“In overturning Roe, the Supreme Court has unleashed a health care crisis across America,” Durbin said. “We are facing a future life with needless death despite 61% of Americans believing abortions should be legal in most or all cases.”

The number of out of state patients seeking abortions at Illinois clinics has doubled since Roe v. Wade was overturned, according to Stratton. She said that Illinois and other abortion rights states will need more federal funding to support demand.