DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A Crete man was transported to the hospital on Saturday after being stuck by a car in a hit-and-run.

It happened near the intersection of N. 1st Street and Mayfield Road around 11:49 p.m., according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron Wynkop, 26, had crashed his car and was walking on the roadway when he was hit.

The car that hit Wynkop left the scene, and information on the vehicle was unknown at the time of this writing. Wynkop was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Any information should be given to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, (815) 895-2155.