EAST ST. LOUIS, Ill. (WTVO) — A Belleville, Illinois man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after he pled guilty to four counts of production, distribution, and transportation of child sexual abuse material, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Zachary Dennert, 21, solicited sexual images from male minors as young as 11 years-old by posing as a teenage female on social media platforms.

“The defendant targeted young boys on social media, gained their trust by pretending to be a young girl and exploited his victims for sexual images,” said U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe.

Investigators recovered over 600 images of child sexual abuse material from accounts created by Dennert, according to court documents.

The case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse.