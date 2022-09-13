(WTVO) — The remains of a suburban Chicago sailor was laid to rest Tuesday more than 80 years after he was killed at Pearl Harbor.

Navy Fireman Herbert “Bert” Jacobson of Grayslake served on the USS Oklahoma. He was one of more than 400 Americans killed in the attack that drew the United States into World War II.

He was buried with full military honors at Arlington National Cemetery. It took decades for modern technology to identify his remains.

Jacobson’s nephews, nieces and other extended family members were at Arlington as the family finally achieved its long-awaited closure.