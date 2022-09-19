SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The devastation from Hurricane Fiona continues in Puerto Rico, so Illinois Governor JB Pritzker released a statement Monday offering support to the victims.

Pritzker said: “Illinois is not in the business of turning away those in need, and we will continue to welcome these travelers and any Puerto Rican climate refugees seeking a safe place to land with all our available resources.” He also referenced the hundreds of migrants from Texas that the state has welcomed this month.

The entire US territory is without power and experience flooding and mudslides.