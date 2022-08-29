SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A group of parents in Springfield rallied together against the Department of Children and Family Services.

“Family Forward Project” has been hosting rallies at state capitols across the nation. The social media group was in Illinois on Monday to express the emotions of having a child removed from a home, and advocated for reforming the family court system.

One activist emphasized how fixing the child welfare system should be a community effort.

“We’re all coming together and coming to terms that there’s a lot of kids in foster care, and how do we help these foster kids,” said author and activist Trea Jackson. “How do we help these kids in care? How do we help them age out gracefully and then heal from the scars that they have?”

A spokesperson for DCFS responded to the rally. They said that they have made measurable progress over the years by hiring more employees and increasing support for private contractors.