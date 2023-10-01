GRANITE CITY, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois State Police Trooper was injured after a two-vehicle traffic crash on Saturday, prompting Illinois State Police to remind the public of a relatively-unknown law.

According to ISP, the injured trooper was inside his stationary squad car in the right lane of Interstate 270 near Granite City around 7:20 p.m. when a Toyota Sequoia struck the rear of the vehicle.

The trooper was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Sequoia, later identified as 62-year-old Dwayne Samuel, was not injured.

Samuel was issued a citations for Scott’s Law – improper passing of an emergency vehicle and operating an uninsured motor vehicle, according to police.

The Move Over Law, known as “Scott’s Law,” was enacted in 2001 and is named in remembrance of Lieutenant Scott Gillen of the Chicago Fire Department who was struck and killed by an intoxicated driver while at the scene of a crash in 2000.

The law requires that all motorists move over when encountering stopped or disabled emergency vehicles displaying warning lights.