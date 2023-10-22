SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois State Police (ISP) seized nine firearms intended for a known Chicagoland gang member and over 100 pounds of cocaine hidden in a semi-trailer during a crime enforcement detail this week.

According to police, the crime enforcement detail was conducted from October 16-19 in two central-Illinois counties.

Police reportedly seized nine firearms from a driver who later confessed to transporting them to a known gang member in the Chicagoland area.

Additionally, police say they seized 110 pounds of cocaine that was hidden in a semi-trailer.

“Through these special details targeting criminal activity on the interstates, ISP is focused on stopping the transportation and trafficking of illegal drugs and guns,” said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly in a statement. “A warning to criminals – if you’re traveling through Illinois, be prepared to meet an ISP trooper.”