SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois had no money in its savings account when the state budget impasse started, and the same can be said for the pandemic.

That is about to change, as the state continues to pour money into its “Rainy Day” fund. The comptroller’s office reported that it put an additional $100 million into the fund, which raised the total to $854 million set aside.

The goal is to hit $1 billion by the end of the year.

“Any financial advisor would tell someone that in their own home, they should save for a rainy day and they should have at least six months worth of savings set aside in case of an emergency, and I don’t think state should be any different,” said Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza.

Mendoza said that, for the state to be in a truly strong fiscal position, she wants the “Rainy Day” fund to be closer to $3.4 billion. She said that would allow the state to operate even through another crisis like the budget impasse.