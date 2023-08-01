ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois Congressman made a stop at a local food bank on Tuesday to learn more about how it serves the stateline.

Seventeenth District Representative Eric Sorensen met with administrators and volunteers at the Northern Illinois Food Bank.

Sorensen serves on the agriculture committee, which is currently working to renew the “Farm Bill.” Food security, including SNAP benefits, are a big part of that bill.

Sorensen said that he is energized when he gets to meet those who give back after receiving help themselves.

“My heart’s warmed when, now, when I get to meet these same people and now they volunteer here,” he said. “They volunteer here, because the food bank and the food pantry took care of them, and now they’re giving back to the community, and that’s what makes this place great.”

The Northern Illinois Food Bank supplies groceries to 13 counties, supplying 250,000 meals every day.