COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois has recorded its first human West Nile death of 2022.

It happened in Cook County, according to the State Department of Public Health. The person in their late 70s got sick in early August.

West Nile is transmitted through a mosquito bite. Common symptoms include a fever, nausea, head and muscle aches. However, 80% of those who contract the virus will not show symptoms.

Sixty-five people were infected across the state last year, and five people died.