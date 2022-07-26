SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some of Illinois’ most conservative members of the Republican Party want to silence one of its most prominent voices.

The Illinois Freedom Caucus called for the state Republican Party to denounce Congressman Adam Kinzinger for his role in the January 6 Investigative Committee. The Freedom Caucus is made up of downstate Republicans, all of which are close allies of Republican candidate for governor Darren Bailey.

Bailey initially tried to dodge the question of whether he thinks Kinzinger should be censured, but he did have something to say after being pressed for answers.

“I have dealt with Adam Kinzinger. On my own, I’ve made my statements,” Bailey said. “I don’t agree with anything that Adam Kinzinger stands for, and I’ve made the statement, so you have that.”

He stopped short of saying whether or not Kinzinger should be censured. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Bailey ahead of the primary election.

Kinzinger has been the most vocal Republican critic of Trump for years.