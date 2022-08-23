NORMAL, Ill. (WTVO) — Two subcontractors who did work for Rivian Automotive in downstate Normal have agree to pay more that $300,000 it owed to laborers for overtime work.

The settlement with a subcontractor based in China and another based in Florida follows a lawsuit filed by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul. It alleges that employees hired to construct Rivian’s new production line worked 60-80 hours, seven days a week without overtime pay.

This is the second lawsuit that the state won in favor of laborers at Rivian. It reached a separate settlement of $390,000 for unpaid wages in December.