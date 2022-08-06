(WTVO) — Illinois families are spending a little less to get their kids ready for the school year, as the state’s sales tax holiday on school supplies kicked in Friday.

It reduces the state’s portion of the tax rate for 6.25% to just 1.25%. Residents still have to pay local taxes. It covers traditional supplies like pens, pencils, calculators and clothes.

There are some restrictions, however, as each item needs to be less than $125,

“School supply shopping is just one of those things you don’t want to do but you have to do,” said mom Jessica Huffman. “The kids like it, and now he’s excited to go back to school. I think that’s the important part. It seems like it always kind of jump starts the year a little and then they start getting excited and get out of summer mode.”

The tax break does not apply to computers, sports equipment, some art supplies or textbooks. Shoppers have until August 14 to get everything on their list before the tax holiday ends.