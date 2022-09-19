SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Senator Dick Durbin said that he is fed up with the Republican strategy of bussing migrants to Democratic-run cities.

He had strong words against the governors of Texas, Arizona and Florida on Sunday morning talk shows. Durbin said that Republicans are making kids the victims of their own political game.

“It is pathetic that these governors are taking advantage of these helpless people, making promises to them to get on the bus and life is just going to be fine,” Durbin said. “And off they go to places far removed from where they’re supposed to be appearing under the requirement of the law.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently made headlines when he sent two planes of people to Martha’s Vineyard. Chicago has received more than 650 migrants from Texas just this month.