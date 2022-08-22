SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois State Fair is over for the year, and many said that this was the first time in a quite a bit that it felt normal.

The fair was cancelled two years ago. The fair happened last year, but it had the fear of COVID-19 restrictions still hanging over it. It kept the state fair from feeling like how it was before the pandemic, and it kept the state from capitalizing on a growing success of the 2019 state fair, which had record ticket and Grandstand sales.

However, some of the vendors who have seen their fair share of fairs said that the 2022 one was special.

“This is one of the best fairs we’ve had, and the 20 years that I’ve been here, the fairgrounds looked great,” said vendor Phil Caplis. “The fair did a wonderful job making all the flowers, all the grass was trim. To great attendance, great weather, you couldn’t ask for the first nine days to be any better than it was.”

Other staple vendors said that they had a noticeable increase in sales at the fair this year compared to previous years. It will be a while until official attendance numbers are known.