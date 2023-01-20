SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois lawmakers received a $12,000 increase in pay for 2023, making them the 4th highest-paid legislators in the country.

According to the Illinois Policy Institute, the starting pay for a part-time state lawmaker is now $85,000 a year, an 18% increase.

The average U.S. lawmaker makes $34,348.

The increase was part of a $46.5 billion budget signed by Gov. JB Pritzker last year. While Pritzker does not take a salary, the new pay for governors is $205,700 yearly. The Lieutenant Governor, Comptroller and Treasurer all are getting a 14% raise, while the Attorney General and Secretary of State get an 11% pay increase. Legislators’ base pay for the next term is $85,000, an 18% increase.

Pritzker said the bill was inspired by the need of keeping agency director’s salaries competitive with the private sector.

He defended the bill, saying it’s important for government workers to remain close to private sector jobs and many positions have not received pay raises in over a decade.

The bill was largely opposed by Republican legislators in both chambers, with some calling it “an insult to the hard-working people of our state”.

Legislators in Illinois also receive additional stipends of up to $155 a day when they are in session, and more for serving in leadership roles or leading committees, between $10,000 and $30,000 a year.

New York has the highest lawmaker pay scale in the nation.

Illinois has the highest state and local tax rate in the United States, the second-highest property taxes, and the second-highest gas tax.

Despite being one of the most heavily taxed state in the country, Illinois is one of two states that spends more than it takes in, according to a recent report.

Illinois, along with New Jersey, has tax revenue shortfalls exceeding 5% of total expenses, an analysis by Pew Charitable Trusts shows.

Neighboring states Indiana and Iowa both had surpluses of more than 3%.