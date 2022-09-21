CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois State Police squad car was hit on Wednesday in the 19th Scott’s Law crash this year.

An ISP trooper was conducting traffic control for a crash on Interstate 90 southbound at Addison Street around 11:47 p.m., according to the department. Their squad car was in the far-right lane with the emergency lights on when the accident happened.

A 2008 black Mazda driven by 32-year-old Jessica Allan failed to yield and struck the back of the squad car. Neither Allan nor the trooper were injured in the crash. Allan was cited for multiple violations, including Scott’s Law-Improper Passing of an Emergency Vehicle, No Insurance and Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.

This crash marked the 19th ISP squad car to be struck in a violation of Scott’s Law this year, with seven troopers sustaining injuries in the incidents.