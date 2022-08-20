ASHKUM, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois State Police Trooper was sent to the hospital Friday after a driver under the influence ran into their squad car.

An ISP District 21 Trooper was investigating a traffic crash at 5152 S. Road in Kankakee County around 2:24 a.m., according to the department. The driver of the crashed vehicle and the Trooper were standing in front of the squad car when a green Chevrolet Trail Blazer failed to yield and hit the back of the squad car.

The Trooper and driver of the crashed car sustained non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital. The driver of the Chevy, 24-year-old Austin M. Gray of Chebanse, was charged with Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol, Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle and a Violation of Scott’s Law – Improper Passing of an Emergency Vehicle Causing Injury to Another.

There have been 16 ISP squad cars so far this year that have been struck due to violation of Scott’s Law, or “Move Over Law.” Seven Troopers have sustained injuries.