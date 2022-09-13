SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Supreme Court Chief Justice Anne Burke announced she will be retiring at the end of November 2022.

Burke has been on the state’s highest court since 2006 and has served as Chief Justice since October 2019.

In a statement released Monday, Burke said the time has come to pass the gavel to a successor.

Justice Mary Jane Theis will step in and take her place

Burke is married to Chicago’s 14th Ward Alderman Ed Burke, who faces trial next year on federal racketeering charges.