SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Law enforcement officers never want to get caught off guard, so federal officials are now offering their services to make sure it does not happen.

The Illinois Attorney General’s Office is teaming up with the Secret Service. The partnership will provide training for worship groups, schools, hospitals and law enforcement. Training focuses on preventing and responding to mass attacks.

This program is being offered in the aftermath of the Highland Park shooting. While some of this preparation happens at the local level, law enforcement said that you can not be over prepared.

“It’s always better that if we prepare ahead of time and know what those issues are going to be, than during an incident, learning about an issue that we were not aware of,” Assistant Chief Joshua Stuenkel of the Springfield Police Department. “In law enforcement, we would always rather over prepare for a situation that doesn’t occur, than be under prepared for an event when it does occur. “

Training will also include recognizing warning signs ahead of attacks. The goal is to stop attacks like Highland Park before they even begin.