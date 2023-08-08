SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois is seeking to put a stop to gun advertisements geared toward children in another effort to combat gun violence within the state.

House Bill 218, expected to be signed into law by Governor JB Pritzker, will, in part, outlaw gun manufacturers’ ability to “advertise, market, promote, design, or sell any firearm-related product in a manner that reasonably appears to support, recommend, or encourage persons under 18 years of age to unlawfully purchase or unlawfully possess or use a firearm-related product,” according to the Illinois General Assembly’s website.

Additionally, HB 218 will restrict manufacturers from marketing and advertising that appears to promote “unlawful paramilitary or private militia activity.”

“We’ve gone after the marketing that has historically driven up the consumption by minors for those products that are harmful to them,” said Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul, according to WTTW. “The firearms industry shouldn’t be immune to the standards that we put on other industries.”

Raoul pointed to marketing for the JR-15; a smaller, lighter version of the AR-15 semi-automatic rifle advertised with the tag line, “Get ’em One Like Yours,” as an example of youth-targeted advertising.

JR-15’s maker says the rifle is deliberately made smaller, with added safety features, to fit younger shooters as they learn from adults how to safely maneuver such a weapon.

“We’ve seen an Illinois manufacturer remove their previous advertisement for the ‘JR-15, own one just like mom and dad’s’ after coming under national pressure,” Raoul told the Illinois Senate Executive Committee on Wednesday, according to The Center Square.

Critics of the bill say the state is infringing on not only freedom of speech, but the Second Amendment as well.

“They’re infringing on your Second Amendment rights by taking away your First Amendment rights,” said National Shooting Sports Foundation spokesperson Mark Oliva.

The foundation has argued that other industries do not produce constitutionally-protected products, therefore gun manufacturers cannot be held to identical standards.

Violators of the law could draw a $50,000 fine, according to WTTW, as well as the possibility of a court-ordered injunction.