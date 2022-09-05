(WTVO) — Illinois is expected to receive more than half a million doses of the new COVID-19 booster as soon as Tuesday.

The new vaccines are designed to target the non-dominant omicron subvariants. The FDA approved emergency-use authorization for the two updated vaccines last week.

Adults 18 and older can get the Moderna booster, while anyone 12 and up can get Pfizer. However, residents can only get the new booster if it has been at least two months since their last COVID-19 shot.

The boosters will be available from health care providers, hospitals and pharmacies.