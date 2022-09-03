SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Department of Public Health is urging people to get the new bivalent booster shot to protect against COVID-19.

The new vaccines include an mRNA component of the original strain and the omicron variant. The Moderna vaccine is approved for people 18 and older, while those 12 and over can get the Pfizer.

It came after the state announced over 26,000 new COVID-19 cases this week, the lowest number reported since April.

IDPH expects to receive 580,000 doses of the booster shots to roll out next week.